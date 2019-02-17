By Christy Summers

Sunday

Feb 17, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Artie Clarke


Artie Evelyn Clarke, 88, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday. Private family services will be held in Texas at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Charles Griffith


Charles Andrew Griffith, 83, of Pawhuska, died Thursday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


D.J. Evans


D.J. Evans, 83, of Ochelata, died Thursday.


Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Ochelata Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.