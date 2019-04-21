CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Tony Romo, 39; Rob Riggle, 49; Andie MacDowell, 61; Iggy Pop, 72. Happy Birthday: Make this year count. Refuse to let drama interfere with your plans. A commitment can be made, a contract signed and a financial gain acquired if you follow a set path and plan your actions carefully. A change to the way you do things, live and handle others will show how much you have grown emotionally, intellectually and spiritually. Your numbers are 5, 16, 23, 26, 31, 36, 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make changes based on what you know, the skills you have and the motivation behind your goal. How you handle others and what you are willing to do will bring about favorable options that will be a springboard to success. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put everything in order before you present or promote your plans. Pay close attention to detail in order to build the confidence you need to gain approval and persuade others to support your intentions and your goals. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for opportunities. Reconnect with people you have worked alongside in the past to gain information that will lead to prospects. A personal realization will bring you closer to someone you love. Romance is highlighted. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Getting involved in a cause you believe in or attending a gathering with people you respect will give you something to think about. You may not agree with all that’s discussed, but it will make you more receptive to inevitable change. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A day trip or doing something challenging will raise your enthusiasm and get you moving in a direction that promotes health, happiness and a more efficient lifestyle. Love, romance and family fun are highlighted. Let your heart lead the way. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may want to take a pause before you get into a discussion that is likely to end in a stalemate. Consider personal improvements that will help you make better life choices as well as friendships. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A day trip, visiting a friend or attending a reunion are all favored. The experience you have will be enlightening and encourage you to make a decision that will improve your personal life as well as your current situation. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from experience as well as by observing others. An unusual offer should be considered carefully. Don’t get involved in unpredictable situations or with people asking for too much. Stick to what works best for you. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An energetic plan should be put in place. Much can be accomplished if you do the work yourself. Rearrange your living space to suit your changing lifestyle. A project you want to pursue will pay off. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your life simple, affordable and peaceful. Walk away from controversy and unpredictable individuals. Trust in your judgment and intelligence to pick what’s best for you and your family. Reasonable home improvements should make your space more convenient. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check out a lead someone gives you. Make a change at home that will allow you greater freedom to do the things you enjoy. Personal improvements that include someone you love will give you something to look forward to and work toward. 2 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Learn from mistakes, and you will avoid getting caught in someone else’s drama. Don’t let anger take over when you should be paying closer attention to the people and pastimes you love and enjoy. Revise your schedule to suit your needs. 5 stars