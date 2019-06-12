Wednesday

The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


June 7


• Winfred Devine-Diamond Cox, 40, on charges of service failure to appear warrant, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and failure to signal intent to turn or stop


• Tramon Dewayne Grayson Jr., 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Jeannie Lyn Shull, 46, on charges of obtaining merchandise under false pretense


• Larry Dean Wilkie, 47, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, damage to private property, paraphernalia and intoxication


• Cynthia Renee Regan, 52, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


June 8


• Scott Thomas Allen Wood, 44, on charges of intoxication


• William Henry Crawford, 50, on charges of intoxication


• Christopher Jakob Jones, 24, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, eluding, general speeding – basic speed rule and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked


• Serra Leray Vernon, 31, on charges of criminal arrest warrant


• James Michael Wickham, 25, on charges of intoxication


June 9


• Patrick Shane Lary, 24, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and general speeding – basic speed rule


• Brittany Rae Pangle, 30, on charges of paraphernalia


• Brandon Cruz Rose, 26, on charges of intoxication


• Marcus Scott, 59, on charges of failure to appear


June 10


• Maleik Semaj Farr, 23, on charges of kidnapping


• Ronald Garland Muirheid, 41, on charges of domestic abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and service failure to appear warrant


• Amanda Jean Perkins, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Kimberley Christina Tanner, 49, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and improper lane use


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


June 7


• Dakota Shane Bever, 21, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Matthew Dellon Stanton, 30, on charges of aggravated assault and shooting with intent to kill


• Ronald Kenneth Stotts, 27, on charges of intoxication


• Ashley Rae Dirkes, 28, on charges of forgery (freetext)


June 9


• Kenneth Pete Shidler, 41 on charges of service failure to appear warrant


June 10


• Kailey Brooke Horner, 27, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Samuel Allen Nuttle, 41, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Joel Aaron Scarlett, 32, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


Dewey Police Department


June 7


• Tyler Eugene Hannah, 26, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting open alcoholic beverage and following to closely