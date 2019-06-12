The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

June 7

• Winfred Devine-Diamond Cox, 40, on charges of service failure to appear warrant, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and failure to signal intent to turn or stop

• Tramon Dewayne Grayson Jr., 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Jeannie Lyn Shull, 46, on charges of obtaining merchandise under false pretense

• Larry Dean Wilkie, 47, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, damage to private property, paraphernalia and intoxication

• Cynthia Renee Regan, 52, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

June 8

• Scott Thomas Allen Wood, 44, on charges of intoxication

• William Henry Crawford, 50, on charges of intoxication

• Christopher Jakob Jones, 24, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, eluding, general speeding – basic speed rule and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

• Serra Leray Vernon, 31, on charges of criminal arrest warrant

• James Michael Wickham, 25, on charges of intoxication

June 9

• Patrick Shane Lary, 24, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and general speeding – basic speed rule

• Brittany Rae Pangle, 30, on charges of paraphernalia

• Brandon Cruz Rose, 26, on charges of intoxication

• Marcus Scott, 59, on charges of failure to appear

June 10

• Maleik Semaj Farr, 23, on charges of kidnapping

• Ronald Garland Muirheid, 41, on charges of domestic abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and service failure to appear warrant

• Amanda Jean Perkins, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Kimberley Christina Tanner, 49, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and improper lane use

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

June 7

• Dakota Shane Bever, 21, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Matthew Dellon Stanton, 30, on charges of aggravated assault and shooting with intent to kill

• Ronald Kenneth Stotts, 27, on charges of intoxication

• Ashley Rae Dirkes, 28, on charges of forgery (freetext)

June 9

• Kenneth Pete Shidler, 41 on charges of service failure to appear warrant

June 10

• Kailey Brooke Horner, 27, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Samuel Allen Nuttle, 41, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Joel Aaron Scarlett, 32, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

Dewey Police Department

June 7

• Tyler Eugene Hannah, 26, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting open alcoholic beverage and following to closely