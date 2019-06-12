Carson and Karen Smith

On Friday January 11, 2019 Carson E. Smith, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 84.

In the early hours of April 23, 2007 Karen C Smith, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 71.

Carson was born in Dewey OK on Nov. 10, 1934 to Carson and Gladys Smith. He received his Master’s degree in Psychology from OSU. He spent his career as an HR manager first at USG and then Texas Instruments.

Karen was born in Bartlesville, OK on July 1, 1935 to Richard and Lou Carson. She studied art history and education at OSU and spent her career as a teacher. She received her Master’s degree in Education from Texas A&M at Commerce, TX.

Carson and Karen married on June 22, 1957. They raised two daughters, Kelly and Stacy.

Carson was the consummate “putterer”. He built Ferris wheels, rebuilt cars, any type of motor or engine, furniture, and ultimately the home that he and Karen retired to. He never missed sending a birthday card to family, friends and acquaintances. He loved his pups and always had a four-legged companion.

Karen taught art and Texas history for 25 years. After she retired, she spent much of her time volunteering in multiple organizations. She loved reading and trying out new recipes. She enjoyed playing bridge, going to book club and the garden club.

Both Karen and Carson spent many hours committed to raising money for the volunteer fire department and were able to purchase a rescue boat for them. They were very generous and thoughtful to those around them. They spent most of their time being a blessing to others.

Carson and Karen are survived by their siblings, Bette S. Fox of Dewey ,OK and Dixie Shilling of Norman, OK. Daughters Kelly Hissom and Stacy Smith, Granddaughter Alexandra Berry, and Great Granddaughter Phoenix Buell, many nieces and nephews and Carson’s buddy “Hewey”.

It is most fitting that we celebrate their lives and honor their memory on June 22, 2019 which would have been their 62nd Wedding Anniversary. There will be a small graveside service at 10:30 a.m. at the Dewey Cemetery, 411 East Don Tyler Ave. Dewey,OK to be followed by a gathering for friends and family to share tall tales and happy memories at Prairie Song, 402621 W 1600 Rd, Dewey, OK.

Two Memorial Scholarships have been established at Oklahoma State University:

The Carson E. and Karen C. Smith Family scholarship; provides financial aid for Veterinary srudents.

The Carson E. and Karen C. Smith Family Endowment for CVHS Fund; provides lifesaving medical care for animals including stray animals.