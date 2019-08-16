Barnsdall Public Schools

Number of students

423

Number of administrators

3

Number of staff

43

School meals

Breakfast is served daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Lunch schedule

Pre-K — 10:50 a.m.; Kindergarten — 10:55 a.m.; first grade — 11:05 a.m.; second grade — 11:10 a.m.; third grade — 11:25 a.m.; fourth grade — 11:30 a.m.; fifth grade — 11:55 a.m.; sixth grade — 12 p.m.

Junior High and High School lunch — 12 p.m. -12:35 p.m.

Number of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches

61%

Bus routes

Contact the school at 918-847-2271

Superintendent

Jeff Lay

Junior High/High school principal: Sayra Bryant

Elementary school principal: Leasa Marshall

Dates to Know

* There are no classes held on Fridays

First day of school: August 12

Labor Day holiday: September 2

Fall break: October 17

Classes resume: October 21

Thanksgiving break: November 25-28

Classes resume: December 2

Winter break: December 23 - January 3, 2020

Classes resume: January 6, 2020

Spring break: March 16-20, 2020

Classes resume: March 23, 2020

End of school: May 14, 2020