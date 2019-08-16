Wesleyan Christian School
Number of students
260
Number of administrators
3
Number of staff
37
School lunch prices
$4.10
Number of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches
0
Number of bus routes
0
Superintendent
Rocky Clark
High school principal: Rocky Clark
Junior High/Middle school principal: Curt Cloud
Elementary school principal: Rocky Clark
Dates to Know
First day of school: August 15
Labor Day holiday: September 2
Fall break: October 17-18
Classes resume: October 21
Thanksgiving break: November 25-29
Classes resume: December 2
Winter break: Half day on December 18, December 19-January 3, 2020
Classes resume: January 6, 2020
Spring break: March 16-20, 2020
Classes resume: March 23
End of school: May 15
School commencement: May 8
How to get involved
Anyone interested in a tax credit can check out the Opportunity Scholarship Fund, www.osfkids.org. In this way, they can help fund tuition for students to attend Wesleyan Christian School and get a tax credit as well.
The school has launched a capital campaign to build a new middle school and high school and would love to visit with anyone who is interested in helping WCS leave a legacy for the school and community. Go to www.wcslegacy.com for more information.