Fred Crites

Fred Leon Crites, 95, formerly of Wann, died Friday. Visiation will be Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home. Services will be Sept. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Wann Community Center with interment to follow at Wann Cemetery.

L.D. Hill

L.D. Hill, 90, of College Station, Tex., died Friday. Visitation will be Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.. A Graveside service will be held at Ethel Reece Cemetery on Sept. 7 at 11 a.m.. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Charles Armstrong

Charles Emmitt Armstrong, 84, of Dewey, died Saturday.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of God in Dewey. Interment will be in the Dewey Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Bill Brown, Jr.

Bill Gene Brown Jr., 42, of Bartlesville, died Aug. 30. A memorial service will be Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Freeda Wilcox

Freeda Mae Wilcox, 72, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Memorial service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Grace Community Church. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Linda Mingle

Linda Mingle, 77, formerly of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at Trinity Baptist Church, Norman. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Marc Sutton

Marc “Meat” Sutton, 42, of Bartlesville, died Saturday.

Family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel on Sept. 4, from 5 – 7 p.m. Visitation will also be Thursday from 9 – 12 p.m.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 5, at the Bartlesville Elks Lodge #1060. Interment will follow in the Barnsdall Ethel Reece Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.