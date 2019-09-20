To my U.S. Representative and Senators

What can and should the U.S. government do to deal with this summer’s massive repression of peaceful protesters by the Russian government? To think that the main goal of the opposition parties and the protesters was simply to publicize and try to gain redress when the Moscow electoral commission rejected every candidate from any of the opposition parties, stating that “invalid” signatures had been found on every petition submitted to become eligible to appear on the August 2019 ballot. Naturally, I have no first hand knowledge of who canvassed for signatures from the public nor as to the authenticity of any of the signatures. I would think that, given the networks of volunteers and staff that groups such as The Green Party, Parnass, and Yabloko have built up over the years that they would have encountered more than enough Muscovites who would have been glad to add their names to such a petition. Many, if not all, being genuine valid signatures and the Moscow electoral commission more than likely acted in bad faith in this.

In any case, the subsequent protests in July and August 2019 resulted in activists and protesters for the opposition being confronted by the Russian police apparatus, with more than 1000 detentions on one of the Saturdays and numerous videos broadcast on TV and the Internet showing excessive use of force by the Russian police.

I write to ask whether the Congress and President should enact a law to allow our government to show its distinct objections to such police tactics. The people of every nation deserve free elections. It is because Russia has long stifled a free electorate that the Putin regime has thrived for eighteen years now and all indications are that Putin has no plans to step down as ruler of Russia, even if he must give up the Presidency in 2024.

What I suggest and that I hope your staffers and those of other Congressmen will research is to put “personal” sanctions on persons violating human rights in Russia, especially as regards political prisoners in Russia, detainees who are sentenced to long prison terms for relatively minor offenses (such as being at a protest that was not “sanctioned” by the government).

I do not suggest any “criminal” aspect to such sanctions, merely civil, such as refusing entry into the U.S. for someone found to have violated the rights of Russian citizens. A few examples should clarify this. The case of the actor Ustinov who was sentenced this month for “dislocating” a policeman’s shoulder is quite graphic as far as the obvious abuse of his rights by the police, the prosecutor, and the judge. A video that must have been viewed millions of times by now clearly shows Ustinov standing alone peacefully on a street when suddenly four armed, masked policemen rush at him; he is quickly clubbed to the ground; he does make an effort to get up and get away from them – for a moment – but this clearly shows he could not have “dislocated” anyone’s shoulder. Most likely, if one of the officers had such an injury, it happened elsewhere and the four decided to rush an innocent man – Ustinov – and blame him. The point being that the court refused to allow the video as evidence! Not likely that the names of the police in this case will become public, but the prosecutor and especially the judge should be on a list refused entry to the U.S., refused permission to board U.S. commercial airlines anywhere, etc.

Similarly, harassment of the opposition leaders such as Alexsy Navalny should be punished. Judges and prosecutors who continually have him “detained” and jailed for 30 days, etc., should be “sanctioned” by the U.S. His offices across Russia have been searched and ransacked by the police so many times and the judges who order such illegal searches – motivated by political ends – should be on a sanctions list.

So, with the hope that Russia will some day have a government and leaders who are not afraid to allow free elections and freedom to assemble (as in our Constitution), I thank you for considering my request and we can hope that, in any case, the opposition in Russia will continue their brave struggle simply to be allowed to participate, peacefully and legally, in the electoral process in Moscow and throughout their nation.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

David Lawrence Cade