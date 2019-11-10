Elvira is a dark female Tortie who was born in April 2018. She was rescued along the highway after being abandoned. Elvira likes people and is a playful cat. She gets along well with other cats and would love to have a forever home of her own.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact them at 918-766-0991.