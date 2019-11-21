Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Thursday, Dec. 21st:

0-12-80-79 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Adams Golf Course

0-43-22-13 $50.00 Gift Card for Bulldogger Nutrition & Energy in Dewey

0-41-52-56 Two $25.00 Gift Certificates from El Maquey Mexican Grill & Cantina

0-38-80-82 Six Complementary Comboa from Freddy’s Fozen Custard & Steakburger.

0-53-87-94 $50.00 Gift Card from Homeland on Madison

0-25-50-96 Day of Beauty for your Vehicle from Honda of Bartlesville

0-09-45-42 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning

0-20-36-99 $50.00 Gift Card from Lowe’s

0-08-01-02 $50.00 VISA Gift Card form RCB Bank

0-27-87-29 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Sterling’s Grille

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 20th:

0-08-84-98 $50.00 Mastercard Gift Card from Armstrong Bank-Dewey

0-48-24-01 Two $25.00 Gift Certificates from Billie’s Health Food Center

0-24-04-64 $50.00 Gift Card from Eggbert’s

0-40-60-17 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Farris Heat and Air

0-40-40-37 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Hill Dermatology

0-40-02-89 $50.00 Cash from LaJuana Duncan-Oklahoma Farm Bureau

0-27-45-03 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Peters True Value

0-49-40-79 Two $25.00 Gift Certificates from Quilter’s Hideaway

0-08-40-60 $50.00 in Merchandise from Saxon’s Fine Furnishings

0-12-60-98 Your Choice of in Stock area rug from Sooner Carpet

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.) New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3 business days or Monday, November 25th at 5pm.