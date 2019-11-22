CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Scarlett Johansson, 35; Mark Ruffalo, 52; Jamie Lee Curtis, 61; Steve Van Zandt, 69.

Happy Birthday: A steady pace forward will help you reach set goals. Putting everything in its place will bring you peace of mind and encourage you to start doing things that bring you joy. Use your imagination, and you’ll come up with profound ways to use your skills and experience to excel. Monitor how you spend your time and your money. Your numbers are 2, 14, 21, 27, 31, 37, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put an all-out effort into whatever you do, but don’t take on more than you can handle. It’s better to do an excellent job than try to break a record. Pay off or collect an old debt. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Anxiousness will push you to act prematurely. Spend your time and your money wisely. Don’t let assumptions interfere with your ability to handle personal matters reasonably. Use discipline and hard work to reach your goal. Stubbornness will hold you back. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be able to drum up the enthusiasm and support you need to forge ahead with something you want to pursue. Matters concerning your past and an older relative should be handled with care and plenty of attention. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at all sides of a situation before you make a move. Talks will help you understand what’s possible and encourage you to try doing things differently. A domestic problem should be handled with care. Don’t make too many plans. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Socialize, attend a party, relax and have some fun. Getting together with someone who makes you laugh, enjoys the same things you do and brings out the best in you should be your plan. Romance is on the rise, and personal improvements can be initiated. 4 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take whatever you want to do and move it outside your home environment. Indulgent behavior will spin out of control and lead to an argument. Explore creative outlets, or do something to improve your relationship with someone you love. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Engage in an activity or project that you want to pursue. Call on friends who are as enthusiastic as you to join in the fun. Discuss the changes you want to make and, once approved, take action. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): How you help others will make a difference in the way you feel about life. There will be a fine line between giving too much and too little. Remaining balanced will be necessary if you want to maintain healthy relationships. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take whatever you do seriously, and do it right the first time. Criticism will adversely affect your mental state. If you need help, call someone you find uplifting. Personal improvements will help build confidence. Choose love over chaos. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep life simple, accomplishments doable and your plans affordable. Maintaining control will be easy if you are fair in your assessments and you make changes that benefit everyone involved. Diplomacy will make a difference to how well your ideas are received. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Challenges will lead to change. Evaluate your mental, physical and emotional status as well as your financial or legal position. Consider adjustments that will ease stress and help you make attitude improvements. Personal gains or benefits are encouraged. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll have to multitask to accomplish your plans. Rethink your priorities, and fine-tune your to-do list. Use intelligence to be open to suggestions, and consider joining forces with someone who has just as much to offer as you do. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are generous, playful and easygoing. You are secretive and trendy.