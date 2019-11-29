Dewey Ministerial Association

Christmas Roundup set for Dec. 1

The Dewey Ministerial Association is sponsoring “CHRISTMAS ROUNDUP” AT THE Washington County Fairground Large Arena on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

We will celebrate the Season by singing Christmas Songs, Praise, Music, Hot Cocoa, Cookies, Hot Dogs and Chips. Everyone welcome.

Advent Service

Our Savior Lutheran to host Advent Soup Suppers

Our Savior Lutheran will host Advent Soup Suppers starting Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. They will continue on the following two Wednesdays, Dec. 11 and 18. There are always a variety of soups to choose from. A short Advent service is at 7 p.m. Our Savior Lutheran is located at 300 N Madison. All are welcome. Call 918-335-0560 for more information.