The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:
Bartlesville Police Department
Nov. 29
• Keith Allen Armstrong, 52, on charges of general speeding-basic speed rule, driving while license is suspended, cancelled or revoked, mandatory use of seat belts, proof of security verification and current vehicle tag required.
• Sarah Renae Cranmer, 27, on charges of actual physical control.
• Edward Joseph Ellis Jr., 39, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, hit and run and failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jessie Alexis House, 21, on charges of possession of stolen vehicle.
• Danny Lee Stumpff, 56, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of amphetamine and current vehicle tag.
• Austin Blake Sutton, 20, on charges of possession of stolen vehicle.