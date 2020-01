1962 - Newest recruit on the Bartlesville police force is Bruno, an 18-month-old German Shaphard dog, shown above with his human partner. THE OKLAHOMAN ARCHIVES

The Answer to last week’s Blast from the past was Betty Jane Brooks

Let’s see if you can identify the person in this photo. Send your answers to mbrown@examiner-enterprise.com or kdudley @examiner-enterprise.com. The answer will be in next weeks paper.