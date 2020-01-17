The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Jan. 13

Peguero Chiquito Luis-Angel, 32, on charges of valid driver’s license required in possession, defective equipment on vehicle and current vehicle tag required.

William Ray Main, 37, on charges of driving while cancelled, suspended or revoked and defective equipment on vehicle.

Shannon Wayne Green, 43, on charges of intoxication.

Jan. 14

David Edward Sayre, 50, on charges of domestic abuse and obstructing an officer.

Todd Keys Truitt, 32, on charges of domestic abuse.