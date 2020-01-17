Citizen-led initiative to end gerrymandering in Oklahoma

The League of Women Voters of Bartlesville is partnering with People Not Politicians, a coalition of concerned citizens in Oklahoma working to end gerrymandering in our state. Gerrymandering is the practice employed by a party in political power to re-draw voting districts to improve the chances that their candidates will be re-elected.

Current Oklahoma law allows members of our state legislature to re-draw their own districts behind closed doors, without any oversight or input from the public, letting politicians hand-pick their voters.

On Oct. 28 ballot initiative for State Question 804 was filed as the first step to putting a stop to gerrymandering by giving citizens the chance to vote to say how they want a partisan elected office, a registered lobbyist, employed by the state legislature or any political party, or an immediate family of someone in those categories in the past five years.

Stat Question 804 would create more competitive elections, making politicians more responsive to the needs of average citizens by allowing fair representation.

This initiative is in keeping with the mission of the League of Women Voters — Empowering Voters — Defending Democracy. We are non-partisan and non-profit, and never support a political candidate or party.

This is a non-partisan issue. Gerrymandering has been practiced by parties in power, regardless of political affiliation.

Connie Lavoie

Bartlesville