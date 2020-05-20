By Christy Summers

Wednesday

May 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Ronnie Smith


Ronnie Wayne Smith, 64, of Dewey, died Saturday. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Nils Nilsen


Nils Nilsen, 71, Bartlesville, died Saturday. Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m., May 20, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Ann Lucas


Ann Lucas, 70, of Bartlesville, died Monday.


Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Carla DeWhitt


Carla Stuart DeWhitt, 73, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.


No formal services are planned. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home-Dewey Chapel.


Wilmer Wagner


Wilmer Wade Wagner, 90, died May 15.


Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 6 p.m., May 20 at Arnold Moore & Neekamp. Family will be present from 5 — 6 p.m.


Private family services will be held at 11 a.m., May 21 at Redeemer Lutheran Church.


Arrangements are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


Services will be live-streamed at http://www.redeemerbartlesville.org.