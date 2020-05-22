The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:
Bartlesville Police Department
May 20
• Lane Douglas Kitchel, 20, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Shawnna Jolene Owens, 24, on charges of burglary — forced entry residence
• Stephen Duane Thomasson, 45, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
May 20
• Ryan Ray Moles, 31, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances
• Kevin Anthony Richards, 44, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
Ramona Police Department
May 20
• Kyle Rae Pechanec, 41, on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute