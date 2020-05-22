Friday

May 22, 2020 at 2:53 PM May 22, 2020 at 3:03 PM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


May 20


• Lane Douglas Kitchel, 20, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Shawnna Jolene Owens, 24, on charges of burglary — forced entry residence


• Stephen Duane Thomasson, 45, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


May 20


• Ryan Ray Moles, 31, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances


• Kevin Anthony Richards, 44, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


Ramona Police Department


May 20


• Kyle Rae Pechanec, 41, on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute