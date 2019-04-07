April is National Financial Literacy Month and to celebrate, the Oklahoma Jump$tart Coalition observed Money Smart Week, March 30-April 6. Helping to promote financial education statewide, the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants (OSCPA) is offering free Financial Fitness Kits through approximately 100 public libraries statewide, including the Bartlesville Public Library, and online at www.KnowWhatCounts.org.

Money Smart Week brings organizations, businesses and schools together to educate Oklahomans about important money issues, and the OSCPA’s free Financial Fitness Kits were created to help Oklahomans year-round with a variety of financial issues.

In the “2019 Prosperity Now Scorecard,” Oklahoma ranked 32nd on the prosperity of its residents compared to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. “Relative to other states, Oklahoma’s performance ranks in the bottom 10 for residents overall, but the gap between white residents and residents of color is narrower,” states the scorecard. While Oklahoma ranked 36th for income volatility, it did fare better than average in savings and assets (e.g., households with zero net worth and saved for emergencies) but worse than average in credit and debt (falling behind on bills and borrowers with an over 75% credit card limit).

Oklahoma also scored better than average in employment, entrepreneurship, home ownership and housing affordability (except for high-cost mortgage loans).

However, Oklahoma scored much lower than average in the health and education categories.

The OSCPA’s free Financial Fitness Kits include sections on establishing a budget, getting out of and staying out of debt, avoiding scams, paying for college and more.

“Each year, we are encouraged by all the positive feedback, so our members want to continue offering the Financial Fitness Kits,” said Amy Welch, APR, CAE, vice president of communications for the OSCPA. “We’re grateful to our partners and public libraries across the state helping us offer this information to Oklahomans.”

The 2019 OSCPA Financial Fitness Kits are sponsored by Tinker Federal Credit Union; Quail Creek Bank; Peters & Chandler, P.C.; and Retirement Investment Advisors. Digital versions of the Financial Fitness Kits can also be downloaded from www.KnowWhatCounts.org.

With more than 6,500 members in public practice, industry, government and education, the OSCPA is Oklahoma’s only statewide professional association of CPAs. Since 1918, the organization has continued to provide professional education, conduct quality reviews and promote and maintain high standards of integrity and competence within the accounting profession. For more money tips, including articles, visit www.KnowWhatCounts.org. For a free CPA referral that includes a 30-minute consultation, visit www.FindYourCPA.com.