“Trust. Honesty. Respect. At Davis Family Funeral Home, those are the values that we live by every day,” says Carter Davis, owner-manager and funeral director in charge. “It guides every conversation and every interaction with every family we serve – whether it’s at our new Walker Brown Chapel in Bartlesville or at our original Dewey Chapel on Highway 75. Our families can expect the highest level of personal care and attention to detail at either of our two convenient locations.”

Davis Family Funeral Home is the only 100% locally-owned and managed funeral home in Washington County. It is a full-service funeral home and offers a complete range of services that includes thoughtful funeral packages, pre-planning, personalized funerals, burials and cremations, as well as special events and family receptions.

In the summer of 2018, Carter and his wife Jacqueline purchased the Walker-Brown Funeral Home from local businessman Jim Brown and renamed it the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel. Built in 1999, the facility is not only the newest, custom-built funeral home in Bartlesville, but also it is exceptionally accessible and conveniently located just across from Memorial Park Cemetery on Nowata Road.

“All pre-need funeral arrangements and insurance policies from Walker-Brown Funeral Home will continue to be honored by Davis Family Funeral Home,” says Carter Davis. “We are growing in size to better serve our families and we plan to continue to operate both of our locations in Bartlesville and Dewey, at the Walker Brown Chapel and Dewey Chapel, with the same high level of funeral care.”

“Mike Wilson is continuing in his trusted role as Office Manager at our Walker Brown Chapel location. Mike’s been running this office for well over 10 years and we’re excited to have him join our family of staff,” says Carter. Mike is a retired teacher with 29 years of experience, including 23 at Bartlesville Mid-High. “Mike has demonstrated the level of integrity that we at Davis Family Funeral Home value.”

From caring staff to family-friendly facilities, everything at Davis Family Funeral Home is intended to support grieving families through every decision and every interaction.

DEWEY CHAPEL AND FAMILY EVENT CENTER

The Family Event Center space at the Davis Family Funeral Home - Dewey Chapel is available at no charge for client families, either before or after a funeral service. The facility combines a multifunctional chapel and spacious visitation hall with a homestay-styled suite and public event space for people to gather for fellowship and family meals, casual receptions or sit-down dinners. The Dewey Chapel will comfortably seat more than 100 people, but the chairs can be moved and event space can be reconfigured for smaller, more intimate and interactive gatherings. Located on Hwy. 75, just north of Durham Road, the Dewey Chapel location is just three and a half miles north of Bartlesville’s Walmart.

WALKER BROWN CHAPEL

The 4,000 plus sq. ft. Walker Brown Chapel facility is Bartlesville’s most modern and family-friendly facility. It has the area’s largest funeral home chapel, comfortably seating up to 200-plus people in pews for traditional funeral or memorial services. Walker Brown Chapel offers ample upfront parking with easy access to Nowata Road (Hwy. 60) and Memorial Park Cemetery, which is just across the street.

“Whether they prefer our Bartlesville or Dewey Chapel locations, we want Davis Family Funeral Home to be the trusted place of service for local families - where our families know they’re cared for, where people can properly evaluate what funeral services and options are available to them, where they can freely decide what’s best for their family situation, and where they’ll feel comfortable spending time during visitation and funerals,” says Carter.

Davis Family Funeral Home services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. but appointments also can be made for Saturdays, Sundays and weekday evenings to suit family schedules and needs. You can get more information about funeral packages as well as a General Price List by calling 918-534-3030 (Dewey Chapel) or 918-333-7665 (Walker Brown Chapel), viewing the website at www.davisfamilyfuneralhome.com, or visiting 113 S. Osage (Hwy. 75) in Dewey, or 4201 Nowata Road, Bartlesville.