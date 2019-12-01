Carter Davis and the staff of Davis Family Funeral Home will host the 7th annual “LIGHTS OF LOVE” All-Community Remembrance Program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Davis Family Funeral Home - Dewey Chapel, located on Hwy. 75, 113 S. Osage, Dewey, Okla. A light reception will follow in the adjoining Family Event Center.

“LIGHTS OF LOVE” is a special program and timely opportunity for people to celebrate the ‘lights’ in their lives – these are our loved ones, past and present, who brought love and meaning to our lives,” said Carter Davis, the local owner-manager and funeral director in charge of Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel and Walker Brown Chapel, which is located in Bartlesville at 4201 Nowata Road.

“This will be the seventh year that Davis Family Funeral Home has hosted this program. It’s become an encouraging tradition that our families and our staff look forward to,” he said.

The event is free and open to the public.

EVERYONE’S INVITED

“This annual program and holiday reception is for anyone in the community who’s loved and lost someone special in their lives. You do not need to be a family who’s previously been served and supported by Davis Family Funeral Home – all are welcome and RSVPs are always appreciated,” said Carter.

“It’s important to make time for what’s truly important in life, so take a few minutes now to reach out to a friend or family member and invite them to attend this year’s ‘LIGHTS OF LOVE’ on Dec. 8. Most people will be glad you thought of them,” Carter added.

PROGRAM & REFRESHMENTS

The hour-long remembrance program begins at 2 p.m. with a featured speaker, special music, carols by candlelight and a video tribute to departed loved ones. After the program ends, everyone is invited to stay for refreshments in the adjoining Family Event Center. In addition to heavy hors d’oeuvres, snacks and desserts, Carter’s wife Jacqueline will be bringing back the ever-popular hot chocolate bar with sweet toppings from marshmallows and whipped cream to chocolate chips and peppermint candy canes. Sugar-free options will be available as well.

PHOTOS FOR TRIBUTE VIDEO

While RSVPs are not required, guests who RSVP will have an opportunity to provide a photograph of their loved one by Dec. 3 to be included in the special tribute video. They will also receive a complimentary remembrance keepsake.

100% LOCALLY OWNED AND MANAGED

Davis Family Funeral Home is a full-service funeral home that cares for our neighbors and families in NE Oklahoma and SE Kansas. It is the only 100% locally owned and managed funeral home in Washington County, and both the Walker-Brown Chapel in Bartlesville and the Dewey Chapel along Hwy. 75 are led and managed by Carter Davis, FDIC.

For more information about “LIGHTS OF LOVE” program or the services offered at Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey and Walker-Brown Chapels, please call 918-534-3030 or 918-333-7665, or visit one of the locations from 9-4 on weekdays.