Food - we love to eat it, we love to make it, we love to talk about it and now, with the recent podcasting boom, we love to listen to people talk about it. Here are four food and drink podcasts to get your taste buds tingling.

Gastropod

Food may seem like a simple subject - we make it, then we eat it. But co-hosts Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley disagree; they use their semiweekly podcast to dig into the science and history behind some of the field’s hottest trends. The pair interview experts, visit labs and frequent archaeological digs to tell the bigger story on your favorite foods in a fun, engaging way.

Find it: https://gastropod.com/

Smart Mouth

Host Katherine Spiers, also the former food editor at L.A. Weekly, quickly realized the best way to keep people interested in food is to allow them to passionately riff on their favorite dishes. Each week she brings on a different guest to talk about his or her top dish. The results are passionate, energetic talks on some classics. Head back to episode three to hear the late, great Anthony Bourdain’s favorite whiskeys.

Find it: http://www.smartmouthpodcast.com/

The Slow Melt

We can learn a lot about each other through the lens of chocolate, or at least that’s what host Simran Sethi and the rest of "Team Chocolate" would like us to believe. After all, the beloved treat is at the forefront of a $100 billion industry, and this show examines chocolate and the people who love and create it, including farmers, conservationists and manufacturers.

Find it: https://theslowmelt.com/

Good Beer Hunting

A creative force with editorial, design and audio missions, this show has one goal in mind: finding and talking about great beers. Their podcast features insider interviews with master brewers and beer aficionados across the globe, seeking to explore the world of brewing our favorite beers through the eyes of the humans behind the process.

Find it: https://www.goodbeerhunting.com/gbh-podcast