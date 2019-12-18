Do you remember the first time you heard of “Star Wars?” I sure do, and it was an indelible moment. I was at the Paris Cinema in Boston to see the Russ Meyer film “Up!”, the film in which Hitler is eaten by a piranha while taking a bath. There were trailers before the feature, and one of them was for “Star Wars” which, said its narrator, was “a big, sprawling space saga of rebellion and romance.” Well, the eyes of this science fiction fan lit up, and he murmured something like, “Wow!” Then, a few months later the movie came out.



I didn’t like it. Aside from some whiz-bang special effects, it came across to me as every Western I’d already seen, with the usual business of good guys going up against bad guys overshadowing that promised sprawl and rebellion and romance. But it was a hit, and three years later there was another, which I liked quite a bit, and then another which I found to be insufferable. Then, a decade and a half later I dutifully watched the first of three more of them, each one a bloated debacle of a science fiction movie. Yet the supposed final trilogy, beginning in 2015, found a new groove, and though there was, as in all the previous films, far too much going on between far too many characters, the first two of them - “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” - were leaner and more exciting and - most important - more fun.



Now, after seeing “The Rise of Skywalker,” which brings the nonuplet of “Star Wars” films to a close, all I can say is, “Whew! I’m glad THAT’s over!”



The requisite opening scroll mentions, among many other items, a mysterious broadcast about revenge, that Rey is training for battle, and that Kylo Ren is raging. Note: A few story strands have begun and ended, or are still going on. You do NOT want to make this your first “Star Wars” film.



The basics are that the bad guys - the Sith - accompanied by hordes of stormtroopers, are mounting a final attack against the good guys - the Jedi - accompanied by dwindling numbers of the Resistance. The number two bad guy, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), is unhappy with the number one bad guy, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who he intends to kill. Well, until the Emperor tries to cut a deal with him. But wait, there’s the spirited Jedi warrior Rey (Daisy Ridley), who wouldn’t mind killing both Kylo and the Emperor. She’s being mentored by General Organa (Carrie Fisher, but that’s a whole other story). And look, there are daredevil pilot Poe (Oscar Isaac) and bad guy-turned good guy Finn (John Boyega), along with Chewbacca, hurtling though space in Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon, being chased by bad guys. And C-3PO is here, as is R2-D2 and that silly little BB-8 droid and a new little droid called Dio, who at least speaks English. And there are some guys who were killed in earlier “Star Wars” movies but, you know, when mind-melding tactics are brought to the fore of a story, anything can happen!



Yes, pretty much everyone is here, which makes the film a bit overcrowded. That’s part of the bad news. Part of the good news is that the expected action is here, there’s plenty of it, and even in today’s effects-crazy climate, most of it is pretty darn good. In fact, a two-person lightsaber battle on a ship in a storm-tossed ocean (the first time a “Star Wars” movie has gone to sea?) is astounding.



But then more characters come into the fold, there are a couple of unnecessary plot devices (though “Chewie in chains” has a nice ring to it), and then director J.J. Abrams and his cowriter Chris Terrio try to make everything reach biblical proportions - or am I conflating things with Shakespeare? - by falling back on issues involving “shocking” family ties, as in prior “Star Wars” entries. And everyone is suffering from so much earnestness!



Ah, well, at least there’s a big, rousing Force-ful climax. One that’s followed by a sappy, self-congratulatory conclusion. Alas, all ends with a whimper instead of a bang.



Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.



“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Written by Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams; directed by J.J. Abrams

With Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega

Rated PG-13