GOSPEL JAM

Session Friday at Childers

The next Open Door Gospel Jam will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Childers Community Church in Childers.

If 6:30 p.m. is too early, come later. Bring your instruments and come out and be a part. If you don’t play an instrument come and enjoy the music of those who do. Once in a while we jump in and sing a tune or two.

These Gospel Jams are held the fourth Friday of every month.

We have a simple snack break somewhere in the middle of the fun.

For more information and directions, call 918-440-7339 or 918-440-5683.

You do not have to be a part of the church to take part in this monthly night of fun!

— Childers Community Church