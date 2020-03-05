Bartlesville First Baptist Church’s 55+ group will have its 3rd Monday BIG Event on March 16 in the First Baptist Church fellowship hall.

Lunch will be soup and sandwiches with dessert and iced tea. Announcements will be made beginning at 11:45 a.m. Following lunch, the Sound Decision Quartet will perform.

The quartet was founded in 2013 on a common love and interest in gospel music. It shares the Gospel message using both the Barbershop and Southern Gospel musical styles.

Sound Decision has competed in the Barbershop Harmony Society’s Southwest District, winning both bronze and silver medals.The four men enjoy competing with other quartets, but their passion is singing gospel music in the a cappella Barbershop style.

Sound Decision has shared the concert stage with gospel greats, such as Gordon Mote, The Hoppers, Karen Peck & New River, The Isaacs, Mark Trammel Quartet, Mark Bishop, and Ivan Parker.

The singing members of Sound Decision are Curt Angel (lead), Darrell Davis (bass), Charles Drake (baritone) and Benjamin Teel (tenor).

Cost for the lunch is $5, and reservations can be made by calling the church at 918-336-6172. Payment is made upon arrival.

Parking is available on the south and west sides of the church, which is located at 405 S. Cherokee.

Every third Monday of the month, Bartlesville First Baptist Church sponsors a 55+ Third Monday BIG Event, a special program with lunch and entertainment or a speaker. (Exception: There will be no event for April this year, due to an away event the 55+ crowd will be attending.) This is for adults throughout the community, particularly those 55+, but all are invited. Wade Daniel, Minister of Music and Senior Adults at First Baptist, says the events are not limited to First Baptist members.

Information on other 55+ events can be found on the church website at www.mybfbc.org/55plus.