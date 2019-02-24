Elder Care is hosting its monthly Golden Hour meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 1223 Swan Dr. for those interested in learning more about Golden Opportunities.

Finnegans Awake, a Tulsa Irish band, will be performing at this Golden Hour gathering.

Instrumentally, the band seeks to present a fine mix of Celtic, Americana and folk music, all presented with generous doses of love, hope and harmony. The band is comprised of Tom Tomshany on the guitar and vocals; Kristal Tomshany on the Irish flute, tin whistles, harmonica, and bodhran; Heidi Rigert on fiddle, keyboard, and ukelele; Keith Francis on the upright bass, guitar, six-string banjo, and vocals; and Rob Tomshany on vocals and percussion.

“February is the month we have fun with an Irish theme at Golden Hour, with food, music and community,” said Pam Williams, community relations coordinator at Elder Care.

Golden Hour features complimentary beverages, hors d’oeuvres and giveaways and is open to anyone over the age of 60. No RSVP is required. This monthly social event is sponsored by Medicalodges of Dewey.

Golden Opportunities is an innovative program at Elder Care developed to enhance the overall quality of life of active seniors in the Bartlesville area. All events and classes are sponsored by Bartlesville Health & Rehab Community.

Enrollment is open to anyone over the age of 60 in the area; you do not have to be a GO member to sign up for any event. Yearly GO membership is optional, and is currently $70 for an individual and $120 for a married couple for 2019. Benefits include 20 percent off classes, 10 percent off travel and quarterly members-only events.

For information about enrollment or memberships, call 918-336-8500, stop by Elder Care at 1223 Swan Drive or visit www.abouteldercare.org.

Elder Care, located in Bartlesville, is the region’s leading nonprofit provider of services for seniors and their caregivers. Services include care management, in-home care, adult day health programs, fitness, caregiver support, a specialized health clinic, physical therapy, a variety of volunteer programs, networking and social events for adults over 60. Elder Care is a United Way Agency. For more information about Elder Care visit www.abouteldercare.org.