Merl Lindstrom, chairman of The Frank Phillips Foundation which oversees the operation of Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve and The Frank Phillips Home, recently announced that Kevin Startz has been named as a trustee of the Foundation.

“All of us on the Board of Trustees are proud to make this announcement about the addition of Kevin to the Board. Kevin’s experience and leadership will help add to what is already an outstanding board. Our founder, Frank Phillips, always expressed his hope that an active leader of his company would always sit on the board. With Kevin (COP) and Ann Oglesby (P66), we have remained consistent with his wishes,” said Lindstrom.

An Oklahoma native, Startz is the manager of Real Estate & Facilities Services (REFS) for ConocoPhillips. He joined the company in 1989 as a tax analyst and held several positions before becoming a region director for Real Estate Services in 2002. His responsibilities included managing real estate acquisitions and divestitures, right-of-way claims and property tax matters. He became manager of the Real Estate Services function in 2012.

In 2018, Startz assumed the manager of REFS role with responsibility for the management of corporate real estate transactions, facilities management, projects and portfolio planning.

A 1987 graduate from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, Startz and his wife and four boys live in Houston, Texas.