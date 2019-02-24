Last weekend I spent the weekend caring for my two youngest grandchildren, who are 10 weeks apart in age. I realized very quickly how busy Shauna and Steven are every minute of the day. Keeping two toddlers happy and safe is a full-time job. I thought of different people I know who have raised twins, and I wondered how they have kept it all together — home, jobs, and extracurricular activities. I had no idea how non-stop it was. After I came home and got some rest, what I remembered wasn’t how tired I had been, but how much the snuggles and giggles meant to me. Double the work, but double the love too.

Mark and I have spent a lot of time over the last month giving of ourselves to our friends and family. It has been a sacrifice of time, energy and resources, and we have been happy to do it. The thing we are having to remember is at some point, we have to recharge. It’s difficult when you are a giver to remember that if you keep giving until you are depleted, your body will give out. It is imperative to build margin into your life to give yourself time to decompress, relax and breathe.

Scientists tell us that rest is just as important to our bodies as exercise is. The Bible tells us that after He worked for six days, God rested on the seventh day. He blessed and sanctified it, and it is our example for how we should live our lives. Rest is healthy for our minds and emotional health, and I’m finding that the older I get, the more I need to be intentional about working rest into my life.

As you are planning your days, weeks, and month, work rest into the schedule too. Make an appointment with yourself and keep it. Don’t move yourself to the bottom of the list. Your health is as important as all of the other obligations on your list.

Thich Nhat Hahn said, “It’s very important that we relearn the art of resting and relaxing. Not only does it prevent the onset of many illnesses that develop through chronic tension and worrying; it allows us to clear our minds, focus and find creative solutions to problems.”

As we move out of February and into March, remember to take time to recharge your body and your mind. Joshua Becker says it best — “Capture the lost practice of taking rest and start living again.”