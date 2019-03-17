Award-winning news anchor Karen Larsen will speak at the 10th annual Rogers State University Scholarship Fundraising Breakfast on Friday . The event, to be held at the Bartlesville Community Center, will begin at 8:15 a.m., and proceeds will benefit local Rogers State University students completing degrees.

Larsen has anchored and reported the news at KJRH for nearly 20 years. During her career at the Tulsa NBC affiliate, she has produced, written and hosted several award-winning documentaries dedicated to health and welfare issues; and has covered events throughout northeastern Oklahoma with an emphasis on breaking news, health, and early childhood education issues.

Larsen not only anchors the news, but writes the news she covers in the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts and helps write, produce and edit video for the 5 p.m. newscast. She has earned six Emmy awards, honors from the Society of Professional Journalists, the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters, as well as national and regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio and Television Digital News Association.

According to Angie Thompson, RSU Foundation Development Officer, the scholarship breakfast is the one event held each year specifically for the purpose of raising restricted scholarship funds for local students. Proceeds from the initiative help offset the cost of tuition, books, and fees; each recipient is awarded $1,000 in the fall semester and is eligible for renewal in the spring, based on continued academic progress toward their degree.

“The breakfast is a great way to connect donors with those who benefit from the gifts — the students. Since 2009, our community has rallied behind this initiative and donated over $200,000, making it possible for more than 50 students to complete their college degrees.”

A complimentary breakfast will be provided and all donations designated for the Restricted Bartlesville Scholarship Fund will offer financial support for local degree-seeking students at RSU. Businesses sponsoring the event include The Cherokee Nation, KWON/ KRIG/ KYFM, DSR, Walmart Supply Chain, ARVEST Wealth Management, Truity Credit Union, Cherokee Casino - Ramona, Keleher Outdoor Advertising, PSO/ AEP, QuikTrip, and Wymer-Brownlee (Mansfield NE Division).

The breakfast event is free, but guests must RSVP to attend. Online registration is available until March 20 at www.rsu.edu/bsb or RSVP to Angie Thompson at athompson@rsu.edu. The RSU Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization.