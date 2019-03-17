First Presbyterian Church offers the third Lenten Musical Moments at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The purpose of each program is to give the community a weekly opportunity to engage in a Lenten act of reflection and listening. The Musical Moments will be offered by organist Stephen Kucera playing “Adagio” by Tomaso Albinoni, Partita on “Alle Menschen mussen sterben” by Johann Pachelbel, “Poco Adagio” from the “Organ” Symphony No. 3, Op. 78 by Camille Saint-Saens, “And Can It Be?” arranged by Rick Parks and the “Allegro from O Jerusalem: A Symphony for Organ” by Daniel Gawthrop.

The occasion will also have a scripture of the day, fellowship sack lunches and a love offering for the Lighthouse Outreach Center, a Christian based homeless shelter in Bartlesville.

From 2012-2018, Kucera studied at Kansas State University where he earned three degrees, including a bachelor’s degree in Applied Music — Organ, studying with Dr. David Pickering.

Kucera was the organist at First Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, Kan., for five years. At the 2018 National Convention in Kansas City he was awarded the Colleague Certificate by the American Guild of Organists.

At K-State, Kucera performed as pianist for the touring wind ensemble and organist for the orchestra’s performance of Saint-Saens Symphony No. 3. He participated in the honor’s concert twice and was awarded the sophomore music najor of the rear award in 2014.

Kucera has a diversity of experience playing the organ. He placed second in the AGO/Quimby Regional Competition for Young Organists at the 2013 Region VI Convention. In addition to his work on the classical organ, Stephen performed as a finalist at the American Theatre Organ Society 2012 national convention in Los Angeles, where he was named the ATOS Student of the Year.

In July, Kucera moved to Bartlesville, where he works as a consignment accounting analyst for Phillips 66. He is a substitute organist and pianist at churches and functions around the region. With the help of his family, he recorded “A Christmas Piano Album” in 2018.

Kucera enjoys figure skating and is a trial judge for the U.S. Figure Skating Association. At K-State, he spent six years serving in the Student Governing Association. He enjoys giving back to the community through volunteering with organizations focused on increasing economic opportunity, diversity/inclusion, advancement of youth and accessibility to higher education.

The community is cordially invited to come early beginning at 11:30 a.m., or stay after the concert, and enjoy sack lunches prepared by Presbyterian Women weekly. The lunches consist of a sandwich (probably a little different each week), bag of chips, homemade cookies and a bottle of water for $5. Lunches can be enjoyed in the Community Room of the church near the main north entrance to the sanctuary or may be to go.

Come join us for these unique and inspiring musical moments as we wait for Easter.