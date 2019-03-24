For decades, folks have relied on Earl Sears to get things done. Earl represented much of Bartlesville in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2006 to 2018 until term limits brought an end to a legislative career highlighted by his intricate knowledge of and influence on the appropriations and budget process. Before that, he served on the city council from 1999-2003.

But he happily proclaims that the 32 years he served in public education at Central Middle School from 1974-2006 are the trophy he wants on his mantle.

He says, “There is no comparison to the impact and journey I took with the professionals and students I worked with at Central.”

His lifelong passion for public schools is one reason Sears will be inducted into the tenth class of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation’s Educator Hall of Fame, along with two other former teachers in the school district.

Earl has deep roots in Bartlesville: his mother was born near Circle Mountain in 1928 and graduated from Bartlesville’s College High in 1946. She worked for Phillips and managed restaurants in town. Earl loved school and being around teachers, particularly enjoying making furniture in the woodshop classes which were taught before the advent of vo-tech schools.

He followed in his brother Joe’s footsteps to Northeastern State University and did his intern teaching at College High under R.L. Quinton. Fortunately for Bartlesville, Central Junior High Principal Earl Hammon needed a woodshop teacher, and Earl landed the spot.

Sears was in his sixth year of teaching woodshop at Central when both site administrators had to be away for a week-long workshop. They asked Earl to fill in, and his dynamism, visibility, and ability to solve problems made such an impression that he was soon asked to serve as the school’s assistant principal. A year-and-a-half later, he became the principal, a position he would hold for over 22 years.

Earl was renowned for knowing every student at the school, greeting them daily. His dedication made an impression on Aaron Kuntz, who was later hired by Earl to teach science at the school, back when Aaron was a student playing soccer. Although he speculates that Earl did not have a great passion for soccer, Aaron remembers a game when it was freezing and pouring rain such that even the players’ parents had left to shelter inside the stadium during the game. But Aaron remembers Earl, sitting by himself in the stands, cheering for the kids all the way to the very end.

When his wife, Jane, commuted to Tahlequah to earn her master’s degree in school counseling, Earl joined in, completing his degree in 1982. The training enhanced his work as a building principal, which he described as a wonderful and rewarding experience that was far more demanding and challenging than being a state representative. Always intent on moving kids forward and making Central a good school, he also invested in Bartlesville, participating and leading in many civic organizations and co-chairing major school bond issue campaigns.

As a state representative, Earl naturally supported public education, striving to protect school appropriations and successfully maneuvering behind the scenes to save new state science standards when they were threatened. In his final term, he spearheaded what became known in the legislature as the Bartlesville plan and the Sears plan, which would lead to the largest teacher pay raise in state history. His offices became the capitol HQ for Bartlesville teachers working on legislative strategies during last year’s suspension of schools.

Earl and Jane’s son, Ryan, is a partner in a law firm in Dallas. Ryan and his wife, Krisha, have two children. The Sears’ daughter, Hollye, works at the OU medical research complex in governmental relations, and lives with her husband, John Hunt, in Norman.

Earl continues to pursue his love for quail hunting and training English pointers. In his latest role as a business development officer at Arvest who leads the bank’s weekly Friday Financial Forum, he continues to support public education, and now focuses his civic work on groups which address school issues. It is evident that folks will continue to rely on Earl Sears to get things done for years to come.

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation has been investing in students and staff members within the district since 1985. Over the decades, the non-profit organization has funded more than $2.9 million in creative projects outside of the traditional state, local and federal sources to support state-of-the-art instruction.

The money generated by the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on March 28, 2019, will help fund the organization’s programs. Earl has asked that a $1,000 grant in his name go to – you guessed it – Central Middle School.

This event is open to the public and tickets are available through the BPS Foundation’s website: https://bpsfoundation.org/educator-hall-of-fame/