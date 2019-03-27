PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The American National CattleWomen are set to launch a first-of-its-kind event for women interested in ranching and farming in conjunction with its Region IV meeting in Pawhuska, April 27 and 28.

The Women in Ranching Education and Development event, or WIRED, is a two-day event designed to allow females with a passion for beef cattle to gather together.

“WIRED is a great opportunity for women to network with other women while getting a hands-on education in working with cattle,” said Tammi Didlot, former president of American National CattleWomen and current chief financial officer.

Among the unique aspects of WIRED is the event’s focus on combining exciting guest speakers, hands-on training and workshops about hot industry topics with added experiences specially designed for a female audience. For example, in between workshops about DNA testing, calf processing, record keeping and leadership training, participants can enjoy vitamin infusions, energy shots, facials and fillers from Sculpted Medical Spa.

“Not only do we continue to educate women about the new ranching opportunities, but we give women an opportunity to experience serenity and revitalizing experiences with a medical spa,” said Sierra Medlin, Oklahoma CattleWomen district director. “Women ranchers will leave with education, relaxation and a fresh face for their new ranching outlook.”

WIRED workshops will be offered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 27 at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the Mercantile Event Center in Pawhuska. For more information or to register for the event, visit ancw.org/wired or email tammididlot@gmail.com.

The American National CattleWomen is a voice for women who share a passion for the U.S. beef industry. Its mission is to promote and support the industry and encourage women involved in beef and related agribusiness. Learn more at ancw.org.