There are multiple benefits to learning new things and having new experiences. Learning opportunities are all around you, from taking in the history of a town you visit to learning a new skill, and even as simple as making dinner from scratch. Every day is a fresh chance to learn something new.

Aside from being fun, what does learning do for you?

1. It rewires your brain. Studies have shown that whenever something new is learned, fresh connections form between neurons. This process is known as neuroplasticity — the ability of the brain to change throughout life.

2. It helps fight dementia. Experts say that learning something new is one of the best ways to help ward off dementia. In the same way that physical exercise helps keep your heart healthy, mental exercise helps keep your brain in shape. By trying things that challenge you to think — like crossword puzzles or basket weaving — you can help keep your mind fit.

3. It may improve your memory. Just like you can train your body to run a 5k or do a deep squat, you can train your mind to remember things more efficiently. Learning new skills helps flex your memory muscles. The simple act of doing something different and then repeating it helps improve your overall recall.

4. It increases your understanding of others. Every new skill you learn makes you a more well-rounded person. It creates more common ground and helps you to relate more people in general. The more you can understand and empathize with others, the better all your relationships will be.

5. It fights boredom. Learning is exciting! The next time you’re sitting around wondering what you should do, think about what you could be doing instead! Pick up a book. Take a walk. Go on a day trip. Challenge yourself to do something new and work out your brain.

Pam Williams is the community relations coordinator for Elder Care.