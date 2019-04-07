RETIRED EDUCATORS

Halpin will speak

at Friday meeting

The Washington County Retired Educators Association will meet Friday at Bartlesville First Church, 4715 Price Road.

At 10 a.m. there will be a social time, with the meeting at 10:30 a.m. Debbie Halpin, executive director of Hopestone Cancer Support Center, will be the special speaker. It is also time to name a VIM (Very Important Member) for our local unit and to nominate officers for next year.

WCREA is still accepting applications for the annual Wayne Richardson Scholarship until April 22, to be awarded to a current public school educator in Washington County. Application forms are available at public schools.

Members should turn in their volunteer hours. They may also wish to bring reading materials for our “Pass-It-Along” table, so that others may enjoy books and magazines they have finished. Please bring canned food and paper goods for The Agape Mission and school supplies for Pack-the-Backpacks.

— Washington County Retired Educators Association

SAR CHAPTER

Gail Kane to present

at April 18 meeting

The Bartlesville Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will have its regular monthly meeting 6:30 p.m., April 18 at the Bank of Oklahoma Senior Advantage Center, 3815 East Frank Phillips Blvd., Bartlesville.

The agenda for the March meeting will include a short business meeting followed by a presentation by Gale Kane titled “Déjà vu, Mr. Jefferson.”

Gale will review where revisionists have once again dragged out the Sally Hemings pejorative of Thomas Jefferson. This talk is to look at the historical and recent scientific facts of the case. Kane is a member of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and several other lineage societies, she has a master’s degree in U.S. frontier history, and is the author of two books of local history.

Guests are always welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Max Richardson by phone, 918-397-0556, or email at max.richardson.sr@gmail.com. Additional information on the Bartlesville chapter of SAR can be found at web site www.bartlesville-sar.com.

— Bartlesville Chapter of SAR