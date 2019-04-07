For more than three decades, RSU Public TV has given northeast Oklahoma award-winning programming.

Throughout the month of April, RSU Public TV is asking for your help. This month it is launching its Green Country Giving campaign in an effort to raise money for its local programming, including Green Country Perspectives and Living Grand on Grand Lake, and their nationally-syndicated shows, like Midsomer Murders and classic Doctor Who. This campaign will continue through the end of the month.

During this season of giving, RSU-TV will be hosting an online auction at WWW.RSU.TV/GIVING where donors can bid on items and experiences like an Osage Casino package that includes a one-night stay and a free meal voucher from one of the Osage Hotel locations, two Silver Dollar City tickets valued at $160, lunch for four with the RSU President Larry Rice and First Lady Peggy Rice, a private J.M. Davis Gun Museum tour, a free pie each month for a year from Hammett House, a wedding video package (or other celebration video package of your choice), and many more items and priceless experiences. Plus, all of the donations are tax deductible.

Lastly, in addition to the online auction, you can donate a specific amount of your choosing though RSU-TV’s website (www.rsu.tv) and even at local Claremore restaurants, such as J Farley’s Pub, El Azteca and El Banquete, who will have a donation jar at their restaurant throughout the month.

The history of northeast Oklahoma is not complete without the help from RSU Public TV. The television station offers a plethora of content, from In The Kitchen with Friends, which shows local award-winning chefs preparing some of their favorite recipes, to I Want Answers, a program where Oklahoma High School academic teams compete for college scholarships.

Because of support from local donors, RSU-TV has been on the air for over 30 years and is currently the only public television station in Oklahoma that is university-owned. The public, non-commercial television station offers free, local programming to its viewers who have helped them find its audience and serve its community. However, public television stations like RSU-TV need a little extra help from donors sometimes.

Help RSU-TV’s Green Country Giving campaign in April by going to www.rsu.tv/giving or following them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RSUPublicTV and help continue the tradition of giving back to the local community.