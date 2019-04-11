Across the country Americans give their time and energy but are not getting paid for it. What gives?

They are volunteers.

Volunteering involves people giving their time to help others outside of their household, without being motivated by money or other gains. It is one of the most valuable forms of contribution an individual can make to society and can take many forms — shopping for an elderly neighbor, answering phones at an organization, helping at a homeless shelter over the holidays or serving as a mentor to an at-risk population. Research shows that volunteering benefits not only the community but also the individual.

Why does volunteering matter to individuals?

Mental Health — 94% of volunteers say that their mood improved and that they felt more satisfied with their lives. Volunteering can also improve coping skills, reduce anxiety and depression and increase self-confidence and self-esteem. In fact, volunteering helps individuals feel a stronger sense of belonging. This is due to meeting people with similar interests, increasing personal support networks, feeling that they are making a difference and are valued by the organization, community and individuals they serve.

Physical Health — 76% of volunteers say that they feel physically healthy. Being in good physical shape involves a reduced risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and even reduced symptoms of chronic pain. While everyone benefits from a little boost in physical health, those who volunteer have longer lives, less disease and better overall health.

Economic Health — 79% of individuals that volunteer say that they feel they have developed their interpersonal skills such as working with teams, improving on communication skills, gaining leadership skills and have a better understanding of others. These skills have tend to increase ones employability and job skills helping individuals in their careers.

Why does volunteering matter to the community?

Economic Benefits — Communities with larger numbers of volunteers see many economic benefits such increased employability, less medical cost and reduction in crime. Many organizations are able to fulfill their mission and serve more at risk populations when they are able to partner with volunteers to achieve goals.

Community Benefits — Cities with larger numbers of volunteers see their communities thrive due to improved health in volunteers, greater life satisfaction and happiness, decrease isolation and an enhanced mental well being. Individuals that volunteer also are more engaged in community events, civic responsibilities and feel more empowered to help get tasks completed. Being more engaged in the community has also increased intergenerational and intercultural relationships, encouraging more understanding and trust.

Volunteering has a much larger impact on society than most people think. With National Volunteer Week upon us, we encourage anyone with the time and ability to volunteer to seek out opportunities in our community. If you are unsure where to start, Elder Care has volunteer opportunities available and a list of other organizations get volunteers connected.