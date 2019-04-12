BAPTIST CHURCH

Easter Egg Hunt scheduled Thursday

The Virginia Avenue Baptist Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt at 6 p.m. Thursday for those age 2 through fifth grade.

The hunt will be broken into three age groups. Lots of toys and candy. Please see our Facebook page, Virginia Avenue Baptist Church Bartlesville, for chance to win special Easter Basket.

— Virginia Avenue Baptist Church

MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN

Easter Cantata on tap Sunday

The Memorial Christian Church will be presenting its annual Easter Cantata at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Palm Sunday, April 14.

The title of this year’s cantata is “One Day,” published by Brentwood-Benson music publishers and arranged by Russell Maudlin.

The presentation will have a visual and sound track background as the church choir sings this musical celebration in four-part harmony. The director of the choir is Mary Coombe and the soloists are Barbara Lee and Robert Miller.

The public is invited to both performances. The church is located at 1201 N. Virginia Ave., Bartlesville, adjacent to the Oak Park Subdivision.

Communion will be made available at both services.

FIRST BAPTIST

Summer, fall programs signups underway

It’s time to sign up for Bartlesville First Baptist’s summer and fall weekday programs.

Wiggles and Giggles — a four-week summer program for preschoolers six months through pre-k. Classes meet July 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Kids Korner Preschool — openings are available in the 3-year-old, 4-year-old and pre-k classes (ages as of Sept. 1). Our curriculum offers fun learning activities with special emphasis on Bible stories and basic preschool skills. Classes meet on Tuesday/Thursday 9:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Kids Day Out — provided for children ages 6 months to 2 years of age and meets 9:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. You can choose from one or two day per week program.

Fall programs begin Tuesday, Aug. 20.

For more information or to enroll, contact Brenda VanHorn, preschool director at 918-336-6172.

— Bartlesville First Baptist Church