The Bartlesville Area History Museum will show the British thriller “The 39 Steps” during its next “Movie Monday,” a brown bag event set for noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The feature will be shown at the museum on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

“This production is a remake of an Alfred Hitchcock film,” said BAHM Coordinator Jo Crabtree. “However, it inclines more to a lighthearted tone than the original 1935 version and is also the first color remake of the movie.”

“In this more modern adaptation, Kenneth Moore stars as Richard Hannay, where a beautiful spy reveals to him that she is working for British intelligence to expose a group called The Thirty-Nine Steps, an evil gang in possession of top-secret plans for a British ballistic missile project,” VCI-Entertainment of Tulsa states about the film.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is a family-friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.