The annual plant sale of the Bartlesville Council of Garden Clubs, Green Thumb and Hopeful Redbud clubs will be 8:30 a.m. April 27 at Eastland Shopping Center.

They will be offering for sale — monarch kits, perennials such as milkweed, hostas, daylilies, bee balm, black-eyed susans, garden phlox, Solomon’s seal, daisies, yarrow, horsetail and columbine. Herbs , annuals, ground covers, succulents and house plants will also be available.

The clubs have a lot of local projects such as nursing home garden therapy, daffodils to Meals on Wheels, sponsoring a Junior Garden Club, participating in the Washington County National Resource Days for kids, partnering with the city on Mayors for Monarchs, giving to college scholarships and maintaining the “The Corner”at Frank Phillips and Washington Boulevard. The plant sale is a fundraiser for the clubs.

A free “Beginners Seed Kit” will be given to kids. For more information about garden clubs and volunteer opportunities, call Kloma Laws, 918-213-5519.