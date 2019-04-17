The Washington County SPCA of Bartlesville announced it has been awarded a $65,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its lifesaving mission to provide safe shelter and medical care, and arrange caring homes, for animals in Washington County.

The Petco Foundation investment will help to support a portion of the caregiving expenses incurred by the over 2,500 animals the shelter plans to serve in 2019. It will also help the WCSPCA provide medical services, including spay and neuter surgeries, and vaccinations, to all adoptable animals before they go to their new homes. In addition, the grant will support costs the shelter incurs to prepare and transfer animals to partner agencies.

“This grant from the Petco Foundation is a tremendous gift that will allow us to continue to find ways to improve our services. We hope that Petco’s confidence in us will inspire others in our community to also support the shelter financially,” said Tonya Pete, Executive Director of WCSPCA.

For more information about the Washington County SPCA visit www.wcspca.org. For more on the Petco Foundation, visit www.petcofoundation.org and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #PetcoFamily.

— Washington County SPCA