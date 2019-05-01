The Oklahoma Quarter Horse Association will be hosting the first Osage Gathering on May 18-19 in the indoor arena at the Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Dr. in Pawhuska.

The association is offering a full slate of American Quarter Horse Association Versatility Ranch Horse classes and the AQHA Ranch Riding classes for American Quarter Horses and AQHA Ranching Heritage Bred Horses. There will be two judges with classes being held over two days.

The versatility ranch horse division demonstrates the performance, versatility and conformation of the American Quarter Horse in six classes — ranch riding, ranch trail, ranch reining, ranch cutting, ranch cow and ranch conformation.

All-Around Versatility Ranch Horse cash awards are $500 for open, $500 for amateur and $250 for youth. To be eligible for points for the all-around versatility ranch horse title, one horse/one rider must enter and show in all three categories.

To qualify for the all-around versatility ranch horse, one cattle class must be included, and the horse must also show in conformation. One additional class from the remaining category must be entered and shown. Additional classes may be entered and shown and will also count toward the All- Around.

In order to compile all-around points, all horses must be placed in each class. After totaling credits, the horse receiving the highest number of credits in that division will be placed first for the All-Around versatility ranch horse in that division and receive additional points based on the number of horses competing for the all-around title.

For information on stalling, bedding, entries contact Oklahoma Quarter Horse Association, 5506 N Rockwell Ave, Bethany, OK 73008-2040, 405-440-0694 voice, 405-440-0649 fax, email, okqha@sbcglobal.net, website, www.okqha.org.

Entry forms are available on the OQHA website.

While in Pawhuska visit the Food Network Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s Mercantile & Restaurant. Free tours of the lodge where the TV show is filmed on the historic Drummond Ranch are available during the horse show dates.