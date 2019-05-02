By the time we see the first signs of spring we are already yearning for warmer days filled with the sounds of birds chirping and the fragrant blossoms we associate with Mother Nature’s own renewal process. Although we may be slightly early declaring the arrival of spring this year, there is no time like the present to embrace our own renewal process.

Possibly, and I do emphasize possibly, we could all benefit from some prioritizing; decluttering of not only our belongings but of our minds and our souls. New beginnings filled with positive thoughts, mindful reorganization, exciting new adventures and encouraging relationships. I too will be embarking on this very journey right along with you, should you decide to join. We must strive to ensure we are living and enjoying our best possible life! Here are some tips that can help us to get well on our way:

1. Think positively. Don’t allow those negative thoughts and habits to creep in, and if they do replace them with positive ones.

2. Surround yourself with people and things that bring out the best in you. Limit interaction with the opposite.

3. Challenge old belief systems that have not held true or that have limited you in the past. Maybe these are thoughts or perceptions about yourself or others.

4. Allow yourself to let go of things and even old hurts; this makes room for positive things to enter.

5. Our minds can become filled with emotional clutter; clear it out. Worry and resentments do nothing but rob us of the present.

6. De-clutter your space. It is hard to think about new beginnings when the spaces we dwell in are cluttered up with excess stuff. Look around and assign importance. If you love and value something, give it special recognition and show it off. If you haven’t used, wore or enjoyed something for multiple years, find it a new home. These items can be donated, repurposed or even given as gifts.

Christina Bishop is director of operations for Elder Care.