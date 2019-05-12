Gene and Carol Poling of Bartlesville celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with friends and family at a reception held at the Johnstone-Sare Building hosted by their children.

Gene Poling married the former Carol McGonigal on May 9, 1959. The couple made their home in Bartlesville, where all of their children were born.

In 1982, they were transferred with Phillips Petroleum Company and spent several years in Denver, Colorado, and Borger, Texas, until moving back to Bartlesville in 1988, where they currently reside.

Gene was employed with Phillips for over 40 years until his retirement. In his earlier years he also worked for the the Phillips Men’s Club and enjoyed stock car racing. Carol was a wonderful mom and homemaker to their children, and she enjoys spending time with her grandchildren.

Gene and Carol have four children, Vickie Benzin, Melinda Traxson, Darren Poling and Amber Stiggins, as well as nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.