VICTORY WORSHIP CENTER

Fourth Saturday services begin

Plan to attend a new fourth Saturday services May 25 at 7 p.m. at Victory Worship Center, 1550 S. Keeler Ave., in Bartlesville. This month’s guest speaker will be Pastor Letricia Staten from Flame International Outreach Church of Tulsa. The service will concentrate on prayer, worship, the prophetic flow and the gifts of the Holy Spirit. For information call Pastor David Stroup III at 918-977-0741.

— Victory Worship Center

CAMP MEETING

Green Country revival June 6-9

Everyone is invited to come out and see what all the excitement of this event is about. You don’t have to be a cowboy to enjoy this revival. The event begins with supper at 6:30 p.m. June 6.

This year’s event will include all the great things from the past but will also include some new things such as — cowboy preaching, men’s and women’s prayer tree, trail rides for all ages, bring your own horse and lots of fun for the entire family throughout the day including campfire gatherings after each night’s services.

The guest pastors are Wayne Clayton of Nowata, Herman Cramer of Sguin, Texas and Leon Shade of Owasso. Music will be led by Wes and Connie Talman of Nowata.

Activities will be scheduled for children, youth and adults throughout the entire camp session.

For the fellowship in a campground setting, attend June 6-9 at the Williamson Ranch, located one-half mile south and three and one-half miles west of Lenapah.

There is no charge for camping, food or any other events at this camp meeting. This is a four-day event and camping is available.

For more information contact Danny Rexwinkle at 918-260-9054, Steve Cody at 918-397-4062, or on Facebook at Green Country Cowboy Camp Meeting.

— Green Country Cowboy Camp Meeting