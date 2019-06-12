On June 22, several masonic chapters and lodges in and around Bartlesville will host a benefit barbecue for the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for childhood genetic diseases, notably cystic fibrosis.

Tickets are $12 minimum donation and are tax deductible. The event is scheduled at the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge, 610 NE Washington Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased from any member of the Order of the Eastern Star, by telephone at 719-304-9114 or 719-231-1416, or at the event. Food service will be inside, so weather should not be a factor.

The event is a competition; all the area barbecue masters and firms are invited to compete for a trophy and bragging rights. Area butcher shops are invited to contribute meat which the Masons will cook for a best-meat trophy.

Sponsors are solicited to offset costs. Any firm or individual who contributes is invited to put up their signs and advertise their services or wares. Guests will be asked to vote on the best barbecue on their way out.

OMRF is an independent nonprofit biomedical research institute established in 1946. OMRF has a staff of over 500 people with more than 700 international patents. Many medical breakthroughs have been made, including work in Alzheimer’s, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and identification of the genes that cause cystic fibrosis.

The Foundation is a four-star Oklahoma charity, and contributions are eligible for Oklahoma state tax credits as well as federal tax credits.

In 1965, an observant four year old, who could not pronounce cystic fibrosis dubbed his malady “65 Roses”, and it has been the nickname since.

It effects 30,000 children and adults in the United States, including Kathy Miller, the head of Oklahoma Order of Eastern Star for 2019. Coming in two forms, it either kills in childhood or early middle age.

Thanks in large part to OMRF’s efforts, Miller not only survived the childhood killing version, but rose to lead on of the biggest Christian charity organizations in the state. OMRF and particularly it’s childhood genetic research arm is the official charity of the Order of the Eastern Star for 2019. She will be present at the barbecue.