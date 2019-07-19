BIBLE SCHOOL

Dewey Nazarene VBS starts Monday

Dewey Church of the Nazarene Vacation Bible School will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Kids will also enjoy games, snacks, crafts, bouncy house and a cookout on July 24. Call 918-520-6535 for additional information. Church address is 1401 N. Wyandotte in Dewey.

— Dewey Church of the Nazarene

CHILDERS

Gospel Jam set for July 26

Bring your instruments and plan to attend the Open Door Gospel Jam at Childers Community Church in Childers at 6:30 p.m. July 26. If you don’t play, come out and enjoy the music of those who do. These gospel jams are held the fourth Friday of each month. There is a snack break intermission. For more information call 918-440-7339 or 918-440-5683.

— Open Door Gospel Jam