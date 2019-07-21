Elder Care is hosting its monthly Golden Hour meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at 1223 Swan Dr. for those interested in learning more about Golden Opportunities.

This month’s entertainment will be the trio of Bob Brchan, Rusty Ford and Stan Franklin.

Bob, Rusty and Stan bring to the stage a variety of patriotic and gospel songs — some original. This group’s unique style and song will have you tapping your toes and signing along.

This summer also be sure to sign up for one of the day trips or classes being offered.

“I am excited about the summer brochure activities and would like to extend an invitation for everyone to come join in the fun,” said Pam Williams, GO coordinator at Elder Care.

Golden Hour features complimentary beverages, hors d’oeuvres and giveaways and is open to anyone over the age of 60. No RSVP is required. This monthly social event is sponsored by Medicalodges of Dewey.

Golden Opportunities is an innovative program at Elder Care developed to enhance the overall quality of life of active seniors in the Bartlesville area. All events and classes are sponsored by Bartlesville Health & Rehab Community.

Enrollment is open to anythose over 60. GO membership is not required. Annual GO membership is optional. For details about the benefits of membership and class or day trip sign-up, call 918-336-8500, stop by Elder Care at 1223 Swan Drive or visit www.abouteldercare.org.

— Elder Care