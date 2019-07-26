The annual 911 revival sponsored by Love in Action set for Sept. 9-13 in Childers

Plan to attend the 18th annual 911 revival sponsored by Love In Action of Nowata. The revival will be held Sept. 9-13 in the Love In Action/Twin Bridges building located on Centralia Road in Childers.

Each evening supper is served at 6 p.m. at no charge and at 7 p.m. there will be praise, worship and guest singers and two area ministers will preach. For more information call Roy at 918-440-5683.

Victory Worship Center will hold its 4S service Saturday

Plan to attend the special prayer and prophetic praise service with a guest evangelist at Victory Worship Center at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1550 S. Keeler Ave. in Bartlesville. Visit https://www.victoryworshipcenterok.com/ to learn more or call 918-332-8035.

Ridin’ for the Brand Church to hold revival Aug. 5 - 9

Plan to attend the Ridin’ for the Brand Church Revival at 7 p.m. Aug. 5-9. Ministers speaking— Pastor James Feltner, Emmanuel Chapel, Monday, Pastor Waymond White, Liberty Chapel, Tuesday, Pastor Jimmy Harrington, Ridin’ for the Brand, Wednesday, Pastor Stan Harris, Mannafest, Thursday, and Evangelist Doyle Edwards, Friday. Call 918-559-9506 or 918-559-9507.