The children and grandchildren of Russell and Norita (Lucas) Martin invite friends and family to join them in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The Martins were married on Aug. 8, 1969.

A come and go reception will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.

The Martins had a construction company in Broken Arrow for 25 years. In 1990 they decided to move to the Copan area where Norita Martin had been raised. Since that time, they have continued to enjoy family and the community while building their own ranching business with Sim-Angus and commercial cattle. Norita retired from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services in 2008. They’ve been proud to call Washington County their home for the past three decades.

Their son, Vince Martin, and his wife Christie, live in Springfield, Mo. Their daughter Desta Crawford, and her husband John, live in Hereford, Texas.