Oklahoma City — Oklahomans for the Arts is happy to announce that Tonnie Dosser is their new Executive Director.

“Tonnie was our top choice to lead OFTA after an extensive search process that took several months. She is a highly motivated individual with the nonprofit management experience needed to take the organization into the future,” Jim Tolbert, Board Chair of OFTA Board, said.

Dosser succeeds Julia Kirt, Oklahoma State Senator, who along with founders, Suzanne Tate and James Tolbert and members of the board, transformed OFTA into Oklahoma’s premiere art advocacy organization.

“OFTA is in good hands, and the organization’s impact can grow under her leadership,” said Kym Koch Thompson, Vice Chair of OFTA Board. “Tonnie is passionate about the arts and arts education in our state.”

Dosser’s hiring comes as OFTA implements a plan of strategic growth in programs, development and outreach, building on the successful foundation laid by administration and board of directors.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Oklahomans for the Arts. We are poised to develop our vision. I look forward to being a part of the effort to take OFTA to the next level, making a positive difference for art in Oklahoma,” Dosser said.

Founded in 2011, Oklahomans for the Arts is a nonprofit organization that advocates for public investments in the arts, culture and arts education in Oklahoma.